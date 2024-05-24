KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Friday visited Mufti Mehmood Markaz and met with JUI Senator, Moulana Atta-ur-Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Friday visited Mufti Mehmood Markaz and met with JUI Senator, Moulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

The governor was accompanied by Provincial President PPP, Najamuddin and former Federal minister, Sajid Hussain Turi.

JUI Secretary General Moulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwaish and City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he was meeting leaders of political parties to get rights of the province.

He said that devising a plan with mutual consensus would pave way for the province to get its rights.

He said after consultation with political parties federal authorities would be contacted to resolve issues of the province.

APP/mds/