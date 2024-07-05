KP Governor visits NVTTC, highlight significance of market oriented training to youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that steps would be taken for empowerment of women and youth and to train them according to demands of contemporary market.

He said this during his visit to National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) on Friday. On the occasion, KP Governor was also briefed by Chairperson of NVTTC, Gulmina Bilal and Executive Director, Muhammad Aamir about working of the commission.

KP Governor termed Pakistani workers serving outside the country as ambassadors and said that they played a significant role in sending foreign exchange. He said that majority of laborers working in gulf countries belong to Pakistan and added that they can earn a better livelihood in native areas if provided training modern technologies.

Faisal Karim said that youth and women would also be provided trainings in field of mining, tourism and gemstone sector enabling them to explore opportunities in Central Asian States.

Governor also urged authorities in NVTTC to develop a liaison with universities and educational institutions to train youth in modern and diversified fields. He also assured his cooperation to commission in training youth and women.

He was also informed that training of about 1000 children are underway in the commission under BISP while more than 600,000 youth were provided training in various fields.

Chairperson of NVTTC said that actions would be taken on proposals of KP Governor and steps would be taken to train youth and women in modern fields of technology.

