KP Governor visits PIC to inquire after ailing Arbab Alamgir Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday visited the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inquire about the health of former Federal minister and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Arbab Alamgir Khan Khalil, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Accompanied by Arbab Alamgir’s son and Member of the Provincial Assembly, Arbab Zarak Khan Khalil, as well as PPP Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, the Governor presented a bouquet to the ailing leader and expressed his heartfelt wishes for his swift and complete recovery.

APP/ash/