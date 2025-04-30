KP Governor visits PPP SG residence, discusses party matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with the central secretary general PPP Mohammad Hamayun Khan here at his residence on Wednesday.

Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and Provincial deputy general secretary Abrar Saeed Swati also accompanied the Governor during the visit.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated Hamayun Khan on his election as central secretary general of PPP and said that being a senior and capable political leader his capabilities will further activate and strengthen the party.

Beside, organizational matters of the party, national political situation, matters relating to coalition government and other issues also come under discussion during the meeting.