KP Governor visits Qissa Khwani bazaar, Shah Wali Qatal, intermingles with citizens, shopkeepers, labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday visited the historic Qissa Khwani bazaar and Shah Wali Qatal in interior city without protocols and openly intermingled with general public, labourers and shopkeepers.

The Governor also visited the residence of political leader Ayub Shah at Shah Wali Qatal where he offered Fateha for departed soul of his brother.

The citizens and traders expressed happiness after seeing the Governor among them. The Governor intermingled with them.