KP Governor Visits Rokhri House
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) ****Correction in intro***
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Rokhri House in Lahore to offer Fateha at the Chehlum of former MNA Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri.
During his visit, he met with Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhri, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly from Mianwali district.
He paid tribute to Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri for his contributions, recalling his role in local governance and his efforts to uplift the region. The governor offered condolences to the family also offered prayers for the departed soul.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI Chief congratulates newly elected president of SCBA9 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives52 minutes ago
-
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital52 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK52 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival44 minutes ago
-
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed44 minutes ago
-
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritag ..44 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genocide1 hour ago
-
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice44 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers1 hour ago
-
Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal3 hours ago
-
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker3 hours ago