KP governor visits Rokhri House

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Rokhri House in Lahore to offer Fateha at the Chehlum of former MNA Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri.

During his visit, he met with Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhri, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly from Mianwali district.

He paid tribute to Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri for his contributions, recalling his role in local governance and his efforts to uplift the region. The governor offered condolences to the family also offered prayers for the departed soul.