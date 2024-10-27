Open Menu

KP Governor Visits Rokhri House

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

KP governor visits Rokhri House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) ****Correction in intro***

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Rokhri House in Lahore to offer Fateha at the Chehlum of former MNA Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri.

During his visit, he met with Adil Abdullah Khan Rokhri, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly from Mianwali district.

He paid tribute to Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri for his contributions, recalling his role in local governance and his efforts to uplift the region. The governor offered condolences to the family also offered prayers for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Provincial Assembly Visit Mianwali Faisal Karim Kundi Family From

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

52 minutes ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

52 minutes ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

52 minutes ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

52 minutes ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

44 minutes ago
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

44 minutes ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

44 minutes ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

1 hour ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

44 minutes ago
 UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in ..

UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..

44 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan