KP Governor Visits Shahi Bagh Girls College, Announces Five Buses

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday visited municipal inter girls college Shahi Bagh and announced five buses for the college.

The Governor was warmly received by the faculty members and female students there.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Sawal Nazir advocate , Rehmat Salam Khattak, Salma Begium, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and administrative heads of Higher education, Local Government, Social Welfare and others attended.

The faculty members, students and administrative officials expressed joy after seeing the governor among them.

The Governor said efforts should continue for resolution of problems. Mayor Peshawar, Zubair Ali and principal of the college highlighted the educational achievements, demands and problems of the college.

The mayor announced five water coolers for the college.

Minister Sawal Nazir announced Rs one lakh cash for construction of laboratory for the college.

The governor said the joint visit to the college with ministers and administrative secretaries were aimed to bring improvement in it.

The Governor said that he always made efforts for overall development and progress of the municipal girls' college and efforts should continue for its resolution.

The governor said he considered it a responsibility being a citizen of Peshawar and holding an important office for solution of problems, difficulties and announced five buses for the college. The governor has also invited girls students to visit Governor House, Peshawar.

