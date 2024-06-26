KP Governor Visits Tarbela Dam Site
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Tarbela dam site where was accorded warm welcome and briefed by the Wapda authorities.
Accompanied by Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Secretary Coordination Farzand Ali Wazir and other office bearers, the Governor wrote his views in the visitors books at Turbela rest house and planted a sapling of tree.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Turbela dam was a key asset of Pakistan having far reaching positive effects on all important sectors including agriculture, water and food security.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing maximum electricity for the country.
As per the country’s constitution the area from where a resource was generated or produced should be given first priority in order to facilitate its people.
He said problems related to load shedding, gas and water could be addressed with solid arguments based on facts and through negotiations.
Faisal Kundi reiterated the role of a bridge and even a lawyer between the federation and province to address all these problems for the benefit of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The Governor said that for this purpose he was endeavouring to keep all political forces united.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment6 seconds ago
-
Cash, jewellery looted at gun point10 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties over non-payments of commercialisation fee10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia celebrates international year of Camelids 202410 minutes ago
-
PU holds seminar on intellectual property rights10 minutes ago
-
100pc water dues recovered in Chak Jhumra10 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 5 injured in Bashu, Skardu accident20 minutes ago
-
Security forces bust terrorist network in Balochistan, arrests TTP's commanders20 minutes ago
-
FCCI holds walk on drug abuse day20 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to combat drug trafficking, abuse: CM20 minutes ago
-
NCRC, French embassy join hands to combat child labour, abuse, boost school enrollment20 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program20 minutes ago