KP Governor visits Tarbela dam site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Tarbela dam site where was accorded warm welcome and briefed by the Wapda authorities.

Accompanied by Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Secretary Coordination Farzand Ali Wazir and other office bearers, the Governor wrote his views in the visitors books at Turbela rest house and planted a sapling of tree.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Turbela dam was a key asset of Pakistan having far reaching positive effects on all important sectors including agriculture, water and food security.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was producing maximum electricity for the country.

As per the country’s constitution the area from where a resource was generated or produced should be given first priority in order to facilitate its people.

He said problems related to load shedding, gas and water could be addressed with solid arguments based on facts and through negotiations.

Faisal Kundi reiterated the role of a bridge and even a lawyer between the federation and province to address all these problems for the benefit of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The Governor said that for this purpose he was endeavouring to keep all political forces united.