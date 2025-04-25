KP Governor Vows Stronger Public Representation, Federal Coordination
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday emphasized that efforts are being made to strengthen public representation in the province and to ensure coordination with the federal government
The Governor attended a luncheon held in his honour at the Lahore Gymkhana.
The event was hosted by prominent journalist and analyst Iftikhar Ahmad along with Samaa tv's Director News, Hafiz Tariq Mehmood.
The gathering saw the presence of a large number of senior journalists, editors, and analysts from Lahore.
Among the attendees were renowned journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, analyst Hafeezullah Niazi, senior journalist Sajjad Mir, analyst Salman Ghani, anchorperson and General Manager of Neo news Nasrullah Malik, Rao Tehseen Ali, 360 TV’s Director News Muhammad Usman, Ali Furqan from Voice of America, 24 News Director News Mian Tahir, City 42 Editor Naveed Chaudhry, anchorperson Ali Mumtaz, Imdad Soomro, Imran Shafqat, Gohar Butt, and Editor of Daily Pakistan Naushad Ali.
During the luncheon, extensive discussions took place on Pakistan’s current political landscape, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s political strategy, the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other pressing national matters.
Journalists present at the event raised questions regarding law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, development projects, and political stability in the province.
The political outreach of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also discussed. Senior journalists highlighted the need for the PPP to play a more active and effective role in the current political environment, particularly in sensitive regions like South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Governor Kundi assured them that Bilawal Bhutto is not only enhancing political engagement but also showing keen interest in addressing public issues.
He added that the PPP is committed to strengthening democratic institutions and restoring public confidence in the political process.
The Governor lauded the pivotal role of journalists in strengthening democracy, acknowledging their commitment to truth, accountability, and the public interest.
He said that a free and responsible press serves as the backbone of any democratic society, helping to bridge the gap between the government and the people.
Governor Kundi emphasized that constructive journalism not only informs the public but also plays a critical role in shaping policies and ensuring transparency in governance.
