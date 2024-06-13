Open Menu

KP Governor Vows To Defend Provincial Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KP Governor vows to defend provincial rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday affirmed his commitment to defending the rights of the province and its people, stating that no compromise would be made on these matters.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for appointing him as governor and vowed to fight for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's case.

He shared these views during a meeting with a PPP delegation led by District General Secretary, Khalid Achar.

Other attendees included Provincial Finance and Coordination Secretary Fazal Ali Wazir, Divisional President Masbahuddin, and officials.

Addressing the delegation, he encouraged political workers to remain steadfast and hardworking, assuring them that their efforts would not be in vain.

He emphasized the importance of respecting party workers and seniors, promising to support them in solving provincial issues.

The governor assured that issues related to WAPDA would be resolved and praised Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Zahra Aslam, for her dedication.

He urged party workers to help deserving women benefit from the programme, noting that each tehsil president would serve as the focal person for the tehsil level office.

Governor Kundi listened to the concerns of the workers and pledged his full support in addressing their problems.

The PPP leaders, including Divisional President Masbahuddin and District General Secretary Khalid Achar and others thanked the governor for his time and commitment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor WAPDA Faisal Karim Kundi Women From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

20 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

20 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

20 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan