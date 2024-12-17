KP governor vows to uplift Dera region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that tangible measures were being taken for the uplift of Dera Ismail Khan region.

He expressed these views on the second day of his visit during meetings with various public delegations from various areas at Kundi Model Farm here.

He said that residents of the district had been complaining all along about low gas pressure which made their life miserable.

But now, five new TBSs were being installed, which will improve gas supply in DI Khan, he added.

Similarly, he added that authorities of SNGPL had assured that gas load shedding would be kept to a minimum during the winter season.

The governor further mentioned that the installation of gas pipelines in two new adjacent areas of the city was ongoing and people of those areas would have the gas supply soon.

Referring to the mega project of Chashma Lift Canal project, the governor said that work on the project would soon begin, which would not only bring a green revolution in Dera Ismail Khan but across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling the region to meet the country's food requirements.

Tenders for the four-lane road project between Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan via Ramak had also been completed, and work would begin soon.

Giving details, he said the project includes the construction of bypasses, which would significantly improve the economic conditions of the local population.

The governor also highlighted the modernization of the Regional Passport Office and the establishment of passport counters at NADRA offices of Prova and Paharpur tehsils to facilitate its residents.

The governor said that efforts were being made to resolve issues of the residents and its employees related to Federal departments.

APP/akt