KP Governor Vows To Uplift Dera Region
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that tangible measures were being taken for the uplift of Dera Ismail Khan region.
He expressed these views on the second day of his visit during meetings with various public delegations from various areas at Kundi Model Farm here.
He said that residents of the district had been complaining all along about low gas pressure which made their life miserable.
But now, five new TBSs were being installed, which will improve gas supply in DI Khan, he added.
Similarly, he added that authorities of SNGPL had assured that gas load shedding would be kept to a minimum during the winter season.
The governor further mentioned that the installation of gas pipelines in two new adjacent areas of the city was ongoing and people of those areas would have the gas supply soon.
Referring to the mega project of Chashma Lift Canal project, the governor said that work on the project would soon begin, which would not only bring a green revolution in Dera Ismail Khan but across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling the region to meet the country's food requirements.
Tenders for the four-lane road project between Dera Ismail Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan via Ramak had also been completed, and work would begin soon.
Giving details, he said the project includes the construction of bypasses, which would significantly improve the economic conditions of the local population.
The governor also highlighted the modernization of the Regional Passport Office and the establishment of passport counters at NADRA offices of Prova and Paharpur tehsils to facilitate its residents.
The governor said that efforts were being made to resolve issues of the residents and its employees related to Federal departments.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP governor vows to uplift Dera region2 minutes ago
-
Positive criticism by writers deserves encouragement: Governor Punjab2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers: 8 arrested2 minutes ago
-
AC take stock of ongoing polio drive in UC-4, Dera12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary for AJK-GB takes briefing from senior officers32 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Rangers, CTD arrest three most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij32 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Power Plant generates over 9 bln kWh per annum32 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers arrested with 200 liquor bottles32 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review performance of polio drive32 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns PTI for using ‘Pashtoon Card’ for political gains42 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive continues smoothly in Tank42 minutes ago