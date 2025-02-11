(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underlined the need for taking immediate steps to remove sense of deprivation among people of tribal region.

Talking to a delegation of tribesmen who called on him here at Kundi Modal Farm, the governor said following the merger of region, the Federal government provided funding to the province for addressing the grievances of the tribes, but the provincial government misused these funds, focusing on its own benefits rather than solving tribal issues.

As a result, he said, the voices were now being raised against the merger of those districts.

The governor further informed that he had apprised the Prime Minister about the unrest among the tribes and was continuing his efforts to resolve this issue.

He emphasized that his goal was to find solutions to the problems of the tribes so they can align with both the federal and provincial governments.

On this occasion, the governor also issued directives to the relevant authorities for the immediate resolution of various issues raised by the tribal

APP/akt