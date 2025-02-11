Open Menu

KP Governor Wants Tribal Region's Grievances Resolved Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 02:40 PM

KP governor wants tribal region's grievances resolved soon

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underlined the need for taking immediate steps to remove sense of deprivation among people of tribal region.

Talking to a delegation of tribesmen who called on him here at Kundi Modal Farm, the governor said following the merger of region, the Federal government provided funding to the province for addressing the grievances of the tribes, but the provincial government misused these funds, focusing on its own benefits rather than solving tribal issues.

As a result, he said, the voices were now being raised against the merger of those districts.

The governor further informed that he had apprised the Prime Minister about the unrest among the tribes and was continuing his efforts to resolve this issue.

He emphasized that his goal was to find solutions to the problems of the tribes so they can align with both the federal and provincial governments.

On this occasion, the governor also issued directives to the relevant authorities for the immediate resolution of various issues raised by the tribal

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

14 minutes ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

20 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

46 minutes ago
 UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

46 minutes ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

1 hour ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

1 hour ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan