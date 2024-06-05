KP Governor Welcomes PM's Decision To Allocate Funds For Universities
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday appreciated the Prime Minister's decision to allocate Rs 65 billion funds for public sector universities across the country.
The Governor said that allocation of funds for the public sector universities of the province was inevitable to remove backwardness of the province.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had written a letter to the prime minister requesting him not to end grants for the public sector universities as the finance division had allocated Rs 40 billion for the provincial universities across the country.
On which the prime minister issued orders to the Finance Division to allocate Rs 65 billion funds for all public sector universities.
APP/adi
