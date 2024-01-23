Open Menu

KP Governor Writes To Caretaker CM For Provision Of Medicines To Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KP Governor writes to caretaker CM for provision of medicines to hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has written a letter to the interim Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah here urging immediate provision of essential and emergency medicines to government hospitals.

Drawing the attention of the KP CM to the issue, the Governor said that the shortage of emergency medicines including life-saving drugs, anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins in the government hospitals was a matter

of grave concern and posing a threat to the poor and vulnerable population of the province.

He said the issue was also highlighted by the leading newspapers and needed decisive action and intervention

of the interim CM as the issue was tarnishing the public image of the caretaker set up.

The Governor urged the caretaker CM to take prompt action and ensure the provision of emergency and essential medicines in the government hospitals.

