KP Governor's Resignation Accepted: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The resignation of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has been accepted, a spokesman of the governor house confirmed here on Saturday.

The spokesman said: "Yes Governor Shah Farman's resignation accepted".

President, Dr. Arif Alvi accepted resignation of the governor, the spokesman said.

After accepting resignation, Shah Farman left governor house, the spokesman confirmed. Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani would be the acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesman added.

