PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Tuesday said the government has decided to abolish additional post of Medical Officers (MOs) in the civil dispensaries of Town-1 Peshawar and now they will be posted on need basis.

In a tweet, he said through a dispatch written by District Health Officer (DHO), Peshawar to Health Department, he has declared the posts of MOs in dispensaries within the jurisdiction of Town-I, Peshawar as surplus and has requested its abolition.

According to the dispatch, 22 MOs have been posted in 8 civil dispensaries of the Town-I wherein two MOs in Civil Dispensary Bhana Mari, 3 in CBD, Akhundabad 2, Deenbahar 2, CBD 3, Civil Dispensary SMT 3, Sheikhabad 4, and three MO posts in CBD 1 respectively.

The dispatch said that except two posts each in three CBDs and one MO posts in the remaining civil dispensaries, the additional posts should be abolished.

He said that as an average of 10 to 12 patients were visiting these dispensaries, therefore, the government has decided the abolition of additional posts in these civil dispensaries.

The minister has said that MOs would be posted only wherever they are needed. He asked MOs posted in the civil dispensaries of the town to submit application for their transfer to their favourite districts under e-transfer mechanism. He warned that those trying influence and sifarish would be dealt strictly.

Jhagra said that instead of common man, the health system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has mostly serviced influential elements. He said that for bringing improvement in health system, the provincial government besides removing faults is also working for bringing improvement in matters relating to human resource.