UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Accelerates Digitalization Of Departments To Enhance Efficiency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

KP govt accelerates digitalization of departments to enhance efficiency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Kamran Bangash has said that the government has accelerated digitization process in all departments which will be an important step towards digital Pakistan initiative.

He said that government is implementing digitization process in the province to improve good governance.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the department of Science and Technology to initiate process for converting all departments of the provinces into e-offices and in the first phase Science and Technology Department was fully automated and made paperless.

Kamran Bangash said that digitalization is aimed to improve service delivery and replacing traditional and outdated system in the province which will not only save time but will also improve efficiency.

Bangash said that all organizations attached with Science and Information Technology department have been converted paperless through digitalization process as par vision of  Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that e- governance was a step towards paperless administration and working environment in government offices.

He said that electronic administration would help improve efficiency through quick decision making process and consuming less time as compared to files moving physically from desk to desk and contribute towards service delivery mechanism.

E-Office system will ensure that all paperwork such as summaries are drafted and shared online. It will not only bring transparency but will also expedite work in offices, he said.

The Special Assistant said that the process of digitization would be completed in different phases starting from digitization of summaries for chief minister secretariatSimilarly, official correspondence, memorandum, office orders, notifications and all other matters of the government officials will be digitized in a phased manner which will increase efficiency and transparency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology All Government

Recent Stories

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

4 minutes ago

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi Offers India Support in Fight ..

4 minutes ago

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves ..

4 minutes ago

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

31 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.