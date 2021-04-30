KP govt accelerates digitalization of departments to enhance efficiency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Kamran Bangash has said that the government has accelerated digitization process in all departments which will be an important step towards digital Pakistan initiative.

He said that government is implementing digitization process in the province to improve good governance.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the department of Science and Technology to initiate process for converting all departments of the provinces into e-offices and in the first phase Science and Technology Department was fully automated and made paperless.

Kamran Bangash said that digitalization is aimed to improve service delivery and replacing traditional and outdated system in the province which will not only save time but will also improve efficiency.

Bangash said that all organizations attached with Science and Information Technology department have been converted paperless through digitalization process as par vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that e- governance was a step towards paperless administration and working environment in government offices.

He said that electronic administration would help improve efficiency through quick decision making process and consuming less time as compared to files moving physically from desk to desk and contribute towards service delivery mechanism.

E-Office system will ensure that all paperwork such as summaries are drafted and shared online. It will not only bring transparency but will also expedite work in offices, he said.

The Special Assistant said that the process of digitization would be completed in different phases starting from digitization of summaries for chief minister secretariatSimilarly, official correspondence, memorandum, office orders, notifications and all other matters of the government officials will be digitized in a phased manner which will increase efficiency and transparency.