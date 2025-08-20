KP Govt Accelerates Galiyat Land Use, Zone Planning For Sustainable Tourism Development
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 07:05 PM
BATHINGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has intensified efforts to finalize the Galiyat Land Use and Zone Planning aimed at structured and sustainable tourism development in the region.
The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), under the Department of Culture, Tourism, and Archeology, convened a key meeting on Wednesday with consulting firms to expedite the completion of the plan within the stipulated timeframe. The meeting was chaired by Secretary Culture, Tourism, and Archeology, Dr. Abdul Samad, alongside Director General GDA, Sharukh Ali.
Speaking on the session, Dr. Samad described the initiative as a transformative step for the future of Galiyat. “Its effectiveness will depend not only on the technical quality of the plan itself but also on our collective institutional capacity, political will, and community support for its implementation,” he said.
He informed participants that Chief Secretary KP is regularly reviewing progress on the scheme, reflecting the provincial government’s strong commitment, under the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, to ensure timely completion of all tourism development projects.
Dr. Samad directed the consulting firms to accelerate their work and deliver a final, durable plan to the provincial government. He also stressed the need for a multi-stakeholder approach, instructing the team to engage departments such as Rescue 1122, Transport, Meteorology, and the Hotels Association to ensure a comprehensive mapping of projects.
“This inclusive process is essential to begin master planning and guarantee holistic tourism development in the Galiyat Valley,” he added.
The Secretary underlined that the plan reflects a balanced strategy, combining economic opportunity with environmental responsibility. He pointed out that the GDA’s ongoing efforts, supported by the Culture, Tourism, and Archeology Department, acknowledge the ecological sensitivity of the area while tapping into its high tourism potential.
Dr. Samad further stated that the land use and zoning plan would serve as a crucial framework for future decision-making. “Success will be measured by tangible improvements in environmental quality, visitor experiences, and local community wellbeing,” he noted.
