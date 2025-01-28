Open Menu

KP Govt. Achieves 49 Percent Increase In Revenue Collection: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

KP govt. achieves 49 percent increase in revenue collection: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muzzammil Aslam has said that provincial government has achieved 49 percent increase in revenue collection compared to previous financial year.

He was chairing a high level meeting being convened at the Finance Department to discuss tax and non-tax revenue of departments of KP government. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Asif Rashid, Additional Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Deputy Secretary Hamid Raza, and other officials.

CM advisor said that in first half of current financial year, the provincial government collected Rs 42,397 million in tax and non-tax revenue.

He said that KP government had set a target of collecting Rs 93,500 million in revenue for the current financial year.

He told government has achieved 90.7 percent of this target in first half of current financial year compared to 66 percent during the same period last year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 24,035 million in tax revenue.

The Excise and Taxation Department collected Rs 2854 million achieving 100 percent of its target while Transport and Mass Transit Department collected Rs 624 million exceeding its target by 151 percent, he told the meeting.

Recent Stories

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

11 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

42 minutes ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

50 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

1 hour ago
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

1 hour ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

1 hour ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

1 hour ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

1 hour ago
 Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan