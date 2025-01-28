KP govt. achieves 49 percent increase in revenue collection: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muzzammil Aslam has said that provincial government has achieved 49 percent increase in revenue collection compared to previous financial year.

He was chairing a high level meeting being convened at the Finance Department to discuss tax and non-tax revenue of departments of KP government. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Asif Rashid, Additional Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Deputy Secretary Hamid Raza, and other officials.

CM advisor said that in first half of current financial year, the provincial government collected Rs 42,397 million in tax and non-tax revenue.

He said that KP government had set a target of collecting Rs 93,500 million in revenue for the current financial year.

He told government has achieved 90.7 percent of this target in first half of current financial year compared to 66 percent during the same period last year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs 24,035 million in tax revenue.

The Excise and Taxation Department collected Rs 2854 million achieving 100 percent of its target while Transport and Mass Transit Department collected Rs 624 million exceeding its target by 151 percent, he told the meeting.