KP Govt. achieves over 50 major triumphs in 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has achieved over 50 major triumphs including launching of state-of the-art Bus Rapid Transit project (BRT), extending judicial and police system besides others departments' services to merged areas, establishment of shelter-homes and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway's approval during last one-year.

To provide better communication facilities to people of DI Khan, Bannu, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kohat and Peshawar, Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved Peshawar-DI Khan's six-lane Motorway that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs276 billion, a senior official in P&D Department told APP on Friday.

"It would have 19 interchanges, two tunnels including 5.6 kilometers long at Dara Adamkhel in Kohat and 1.6 kilometers at Banda Daud Shah in Karak district besides food and service areas. The project has been cleared by Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) on December 21, 2020 and practical construction work would start soon.

Similarly, Swat Motorway has been completed from Karnal Sher Khan Interchange Swabi to Chakdara Lower Dir and its second phase approved that had opened up the entire Malakand Division including Swat, Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Chitral and Upper Dir for business, trade and tourism.

PTI Government has completed mega BRT project that started its service by facilitating hundreds of thousands of passengers every day. BRT service starts from Chamkani Peshawar and reach Hayatabad after passing through Gulbahar, Hashtnagri, Firdus, Cantonment, Tehkal, board, University of Peshawar and others main bazaars and towns that revolutionarized transport in the historic city of Pakistan .

To bolster trade, industrialization and economic growth, Rashakai Special Economic Zones in Nowshera under CPEC was established and its ground-breaking would soon be held for which all arrangements were completed.

RSEZ is a landmark CPEC project that would help make KP a hub of trade and investment besides increase volume of trade among Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Central Asians Republics (CARs).

Marbal City was also setup at Mohmand tribal district to promote marble sector imperative to fulfill requirement of construction industry in wake of Naya Pakistan Housing Project and CPEC projects.

Torkham border in Khyber district linking Afghanistan has been opened for trade 24/7 and decision regarding establishment of borders markets were taken that would help bolster business and trade activities besides generate employment opportunities for local population especially in merged tribal districts.

Besides initiation of practical work on Hattar Industrial Estate's phase-II and Prime Minister's Emergency Agriculture Development Program, KP Govt has approved first ever food security policy, rules and legislations besides a mega budget to expedite pace of economic growth and bring significant improvement in lives of people.

Following successful completion of first phase of billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) under which a record 1.20 billion trees were planted during 2014-17 in KP, PTI Government has launched 10 BTAP across the country including KP and the same was extended to merged tribal districts to make Pakistan lush green.

Under 10 BTAP, additional one billion trees would be planted in KP including merged tribal districts where vast land was available for whopping afforstration to offset the challenges posed by climate change.

A landmark Sehat Sahulat Card Plus program has been launched for entire population of Khyber Pakthunkhwa under which each patient would be provided free treatment up to Rsone million per year in any top Govt and private paneled hospitals of the country. Similarly, effective measures were taken against coronavirus and quality treatment were provided to thousands of patients courtesy to massive health reforms and projects introduced during last seven years.

State-of the-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Burn Centre have started healthcare services besides new blocks constructed in major hospitals of the province.

Around 29,000 Khasadars and Levy Personnel were merged into KP Police and services of Special Police Force were regularized besides first-ever good governance policy approved. CM KP was succeeded to convince Federal entities on AGN Qazi Formula that paved way to secure Net Hydel Profits' arrears.

In line of Prime Minister's vision, shelter homes were established in all divisions of the province where shelterless, passengers and poor people were being provided free accommodation, food and others services to protect them from cold harsh weather conditions.

Work on different roads' projects were initiated to open up more areas for tourism and special tourism authorities for Kumrat and Kalam were setup besides holding of Broghal tourism event in Upper Chitral.

Besides starting of digital program for computerization of governance system, national games after 10 years in Peshawar were held in addition to increasing sports' services at Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Kalam Cricket Stadium, setting up industrial estate at Jalozai Nowshera, establishment of Pak-Austria Institute at Haripur were achieved.

Besides recruitment of teachers, doctors, paramedics and medical staff, KP Government has extended RESCUE 1122 services to merged areas to provide quick services to its residents at time of emergency including fire eruption, building collapse and accidents etc