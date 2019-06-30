KP govt achieves planting billion trees in 3 years

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully accomplished the commitment of growing one billion trees in the shortest possible time of three years.

Billion Trees Afforestation Project, commenced since November 2014 is the game changer and flagship project of the green sector of KP, Radio Pakistan reported.

The project is naturally restoring a previously deforested landscape, which will also assist in meeting the present and future needs and offers multiple benefits for climate adaptation and mitigation.

It has paved ways for smooth transformation of current economic growth model to green economy.

The project has also been recognized globally in the fight against climate change hazards.