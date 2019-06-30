UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Achieves Planting Billion Trees In 3 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

KP govt achieves planting billion trees in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully accomplished the commitment of growing one billion trees in the shortest possible time of three years.

Billion Trees Afforestation Project, commenced since November 2014 is the game changer and flagship project of the green sector of KP, Radio Pakistan reported.

The project is naturally restoring a previously deforested landscape, which will also assist in meeting the present and future needs and offers multiple benefits for climate adaptation and mitigation.

It has paved ways for smooth transformation of current economic growth model to green economy.

The project has also been recognized globally in the fight against climate change hazards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa November Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

51 minutes ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.