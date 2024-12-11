Open Menu

KP Govt Acquires 50 Kanal Land For Zamung Kor's Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 08:05 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has acquired a piece of 50 kanal land for establishment of Zamung Kor, Peshawar Campus. Zamung Kor is the name of a model institute for state children in Pashto means ‘our house’

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has acquired a piece of 50 kanal land for establishment of Zamung Kor, Peshawar Campus. Zamung Kor is the name of a model institute for state children in Pashto means ‘our house’.

The mandate of the institute is to help vulnerable and impoverished children receive adequate health, housing, education, and vocational training so they can grow up to lead productive and meaningful lives while being caring and responsible citizens.

This was told during a briefing to the Country Head of GIZ and office bearers of SSARC here at Social Welfare Department on Wednesday. Officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

The land has been acquired in order to provide better educational and residential facilities to state (street) children.

Out of the total 50 kanal, 10 kanal would be utilized for construction purposes wherein sports’ complex and gymnasium would be constructed for the children of the institute.

It was told that funds for these projects were not allocated in the annual budget due to which the efforts were made to get financial assistance from various donor agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that the government is providing best of the best facilities including education, sports, food, health and residential to state children.

He said that the KP government is fully aware of the hardships faced by the orphans and destitute, therefore it utilizing all available resources for provision of best residence, health facilities, quality education and imparting of skills to state children across the province.

