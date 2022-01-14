UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Activates 130-bed Isolation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

KP Govt activates 130-bed Isolation Center

Keeping in view the spread of Omicron variant, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has activated 130-bed Isolation Centre at Landi Kotal Hospital and has also increased the number of health workers at Torkham Border, said an official handout issued here on Friday

The screening and vaccination of the people entering from Afghanistan to Pakistan through Torkham border is continued and Covid negative test is pre-condition for entry into Pakistan.

Those entering Pakistan are being administered single dose of vaccine. Similarly, Health Department has also deployed its staff at airport.

