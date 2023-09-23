KP govt activates helpline to combat extortion, crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a significant step in addressing criminal activities such as extortion, blackmailing, and targeted killings by launching a dedicated helpline.

The government pf KP has activated this helpline to encourage citizens to report these crimes and ensure the safety of their communities, confirmed by concerned officials on Saturday.

The effective use of this helpline is expected to aid law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending those involved in these illicit activities, including the menace of hidden extortion threats.

This initiative aims to safeguard lives and property in the province.

Citizens are urged to share any information related to extortion with the helpline by dialing 091111283283.

The identity of informants will be kept confidential to ensure their safety and encourage more people to come forward with valuable information.

This proactive approach by the government demonstrates a commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the well-being of its citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.