KP Govt activates Legal Information Management System: Minister

Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:38 AM

The Local Government department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has activated Legal Information Management System under which all legal information, litigation and cases pending in courts would be uploaded online

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Local Government department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has activated Legal Information Management System under which all legal information, litigation and cases pending in courts would be uploaded online.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said that through an online legal information system the performance of the Local Department would improve and it would also keep the people informed about the cases being under trial in different courts against various departments.

He said the government believed that digitalization was imperative for good governance and so did the legal information management system develop.

He said that through a special software all the relevant officers of the Local Government department would upload the lists of the cases on website for public information.

