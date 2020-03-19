UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Adopts Measures To Prevent Corona Virus: Khyber Pakthnkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt adopts measures to prevent corona virus: Khyber Pakthnkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakthnkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday said the Government would go all-out to prevent spread of coronavirus and all resources would be utilized to provide relief to affected patients in the province

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthnkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday said the Government would go all-out to prevent spread of coronavirus and all resources would be utilized to provide relief to affected patients in the province.

Talking to media persons after inspecting anti-corona arrangements at the quarantine here, the Chief Minister said coronavirus was pandemic and urged people to keep themselves limited to their homes and avoid public rush places.

The Chief Minister said holding of public gatherings, visit to recreational places and marriage halls were banned. Schools, colleges and universities have been closed for fifteen days to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting of Govt officials with more than five persons has been banned as precautionary measures besides imposition of complete ban on barber shops and beauty parlors till further orders.

The Chief Minister said isolation wards were established at district level to provide quick relief to suspected patients.

Mahood Khan said food packages would be provided to families of the affected patients at their homes addresses and Deputy Commissioners were directed to take necessary actions in this regard.

He said social distancing was necessary to prevent spread of the virus and great responsibilities was rest on religious scholars and media persons to help educate masses against corona virus.

The people of KP showed great determination during 2005 earthquake and 2010 flood and have all the courage to face corona virus's situation with steadfastness. He urged media persons to inform masses about precautionary measures and constantly write and telecast programs to prevent this fatal virus from further spread.

