KP Govt adopts zero tolerance against unlawful hunting of wildlife, migratory birds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Sunday said the KP government had adopted zero tolerance against unlawful hunting of migratory birds and wildlife by mobilizing field staff to save the endangered houbara, falcons, cranes and ducks from poachers and hunters during winter season in the province.

"We have mobilized the field staff of wildlife department in all divisions of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially in southern districts after the start of winter season of migratory birds including Houbara Bustard, Falcons, Cranes and ducks to Pakistan from Central Asian Republics due to dropping of temperatures in those countries and increase of flora, weeds and insects in our province courtesy to PTI's Govt flagship billion trees afforestation project (BTAP).

The field staff were directed to increase patrolling in all those areas where migratory birds arrive from Mongolia, Siberia and Central Asian Republics (CARs) in November and December.

These migratory birds are crossing Chitral, Charsadda, Mohmand, Dir, Bajaur and mostly stay in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and onwards to the Cholistan desert during winter season.

Scientifically known as macqueeni houbara, the districts of D.I. Khan, Tank, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G. Khan and arid areas of southern Punjab provide rich diversity of flora, fauna, insects and weeds to houbara population population and others migratory birds.

The wildlife experts said houbara was a very sensitive bird and did not use the route again if they sense any danger on their way during the first journey. Houbara gives birth to only two chicks a year, but the elder kills the younger one due to the fear of sharing food. In case the houbara looses its mate it takes three to five years to find a new one.

The population travels in groups with a leader. Once they loose their chief, the deputy guides the group to reach its destination.

The minister said wildlife staff in houbara favourite areas were directed to conduct patrolling in rivers, lakes, canals and ponds areas on regular basis and take strict action against illegal hunters besides imposing heavy fine under wildlife laws.

He said last month swift action was taken against Falcons hunters in Kohat and DI Khan where seven previous Falcons worth million rupees were seized.

The minister said 10 precious Falcons were released in the air near Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza on October 23, 2019 by the Wildlife Department in his presence.

KP is a unique province of Pakistan bestowed with about 98 mammals, 456 birds and 43 reptiles largely dependent on 4500 plants, insects and weeds available in abundance in forests areas owing to an internationally recognized BTAP.

The minister said the frequency of migratory birds and wildlife were enhanced in KP after successful plantation of 1.2billion plants including 600million on 306,983hactares through forest enclosures, 200 million on 263,213 hectares manmade and 200 million through farm forestry under BTAP.

As result of BTAP, he said the KP's forest cover had been increased to record 26.3pc in 2018 from 20.3pc in 2013 during 2014-17, registering six percent increase and efforts is underway to jack it up to 30pc in next four years under 'Plant of Pakistan' national plantation campaign launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September last year.

He said 10 new small and big jungles had been raised in KP including Ghari Chandan Peshawar where record 3.2billion plants on 32,000 hactares land were planted. The plants had achieved about 15 to 18 feet height at Ghari Chandan forests with plenty of nests of migratory and native birds.

He said the new jungles had created breeding ground for native and exotic wild species including falcons, bears, houbara bustard, cranes, bears, common leopard, dove, ducks, monkeys, foxes, wolves, jackals, pigeons, pheasant's monal, koklas, kaleej, tragopan, black & grey partridges and national bird chakor to thrive.

The wildlife experts said houbara population was declining due to illegal hunting and negative effects on their habitats due to changing weather patterns and climate change besides population explosion.

The experts said the Asian houbara could become extinct by 2050 if unchecked hunting, illegal trapping and trading of the bird continue with such alarming rate.

The minister said migratory birds play key role in food chain and it is our collective responsibility to protect these precious resources for upcoming generations.