UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Advertises Hiring Of 3174 Police Constables For Hazara

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 01:08 PM

KP govt advertises hiring of 3174 police constables for Hazara

To overcome the shortage of staff in various districts of the Hazara division, provincial government Tuesday has advertised the hiring of 3174 police constables while the process for employment has been started by submitting an online application

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :To overcome the shortage of staff in various districts of the Hazara division, provincial government Tuesday has advertised the hiring of 3174 police constables while the process for employment has been started by submitting an online application.

The induction of new policemen would be completed through education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and the online application can be submitted from 12th April to 30th April 2022, police department has allocated a quota for police sons, minorities and women while disabled were not included in quota allocations.

According to the advertisement, police constables would be hired through ETEA for districts Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Kolai Palis, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Battagram which are facing shortage of staff.

3174 policemen would be hired through the ETEA test where the police department would induct 1097 policemen for district Abbottabad, 40 for district Kolai Palis, 890 district Mansehra, 73 Upper Kohistan, 484 Battagram and 566 vacancies would be filled in district Haripur.

The police department has allocated a 10 percent quota for each woman and police son while a 5 percent quota has been allocated for minorities. For the post of the police constable, the minimum qualification was Matric and a height of 5.7 feet would be the criteria.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Education Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Kohistan April Women Post From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after ..

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid: Javed Latif

23 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

23 seconds ago
 Bilharzia outbreak reported in southern Zambia

Bilharzia outbreak reported in southern Zambia

24 seconds ago
 Israeli Arms Exports Reach Record Figure of $11.3B ..

Israeli Arms Exports Reach Record Figure of $11.3Bln in 2021 - Defense Ministry

26 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,251 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,251 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 Roscosmos Says Creation of Russian Sfera Orbital C ..

Roscosmos Says Creation of Russian Sfera Orbital Constellation to Require $120Ml ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.