KP Govt. Agree To Allocate 20 Kanal Land To AIOU At Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP govt. agree to allocate 20 kanal land to AIOU at Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has agreed to provide 20 kanal land to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to build its regional office at Mardan to further expand and strengthen its educational network across the country.

According to the AIOU, the provincial government has assigned this responsibility to the district administration to allot AIOU the required piece of land at a suitable location.

Upon the special directives of provincial minister for Science and Technology, Atif Khan, district administration of Marden convened a special meeting with Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU and his team under the chairmanship of Habib Ullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner, Mardan.

During the meeting, it was principally decided that the land will be allotted in close collaboration with the university to meet its unique needs.

VC, AIOU thanked both the KPK government and district administration for taking a revolutionary action in facilitating AIOU in realizing its goal of providing education at the doorsteps of the people of Pakistan.

He, further, added that university will construct a uniquely customized campus equipped with latest technological facilities to provide quality educational services to the people of Mardan.

He, further, briefed the members that AIOU is exclusively focusing on establishing model study centers and regional offices in distant regions of the country where educational facilities are either scarce or very limited not only to enhance literacy rate of the country but to empower people of the targeted areas to earn respectable livelihood for their families.

