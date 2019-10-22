KP Govt ahead in S&IT than other provinces: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash Tuesday claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ahead than other provinces in the field of Science and Information Technology as the first digital policy in the country was unveiled by the KP government.

Addressing "Meet the Press" programme at Peshawar Press Club, he said that the IT department had trained 17000 student of various schools under the Early Age Program that's why the students highlighted the name of province in the country.

He said that digitization was continued under digital governance information and vacancy and asset programmes. He said that the government was planning for paperless environment adding land has been acquired for the purpose while millions of rupees have also been allocated to construct a 17 floor building for digital complex.

The Special Assistant said that the KP government has constituted first-ever Cyber Emergency Response Centre in the country while work on the establishment of first Science Technology and Investigation Policy would also start in December this year.

Seven model science libraries and state of the art institution would be established at Shalman Khyber area while seven other facilitation centres would be constituted in all merged districts.

He said that it was also include in government first priority to provide modern equipments to journalists and announced the provision of free WiFi to Peshawar Press Club before November 10, 2019 while an endowment fund to the tone of Rs 100 million would also be approved by cabinet soon, he concluded.