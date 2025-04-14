Open Menu

KP Govt Aims To Boost Forest Revenue, Curb Illegal Logging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to transform the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) into a profitable institution.

Pir Musavir Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Forests, revealed this initiative during his visit to the FDC headquarters.

The strategy focuses on maximizing revenue through timber auctions and efficient land utilization.

During the visit,he directed officials to immediately auction approximately 239,000 cubic feet of timber stored at Chakdara Forest Depot. This move is expected to generate significant government revenue while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

The Special Assistant emphasized the need for transparent and competitive bidding processes to ensure maximum returns.

In a stern directive, Pir Musavir ordered the immediate eviction of unauthorized occupants from FDC residential quarters.

He instructed authorities to issue eviction notices without delay and ensure all government properties are properly utilized.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of regular field inspections by officials to monitor forest activities and prevent illegal encroachments.

A major policy shift announced during the visit grants the FDC exclusive rights over all tree-cutting operations in the province.

This measure aims to curb illegal logging and ensure sustainable forest management through scientific approaches.

The reforms are part of the provincial government's broader vision to enhance forest conservation while making the sector economically viable.

Officials expressed confidence that these measures would significantly increase revenue generation while protecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's valuable forest resources for future generations.

He also met with employee union representatives, assuring them that their legitimate demands would be addressed on priority basis to improve working conditions.

