KP govt aims to provide all basic amenities of life to people: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq has said that the provincial government has prioritized provision of all basic amenities of life to the people by following the policy of the socio-economic uplift of the masses.

Addressing a function held here on Sunday, the provincial minister said that record development schemes were being completed and improvement was coming in health, education, environment, agriculture and Communication & Works (C&W) related facilities.

The provincial minister said that the establishment of corruption free society, provision of generous services and green Pakistan were the targets of the incumbent government.