KP Govt Aims To Rehabilitate Inmates Through Skill Training: SACM
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Prisons, Humayun Khan on Thursday said that training on computer operations, marble processing and digital marketing have been arranged in prisons enabling them to become useful citizens after their release.
He expressed these views during inspection of Central Jail Mardan accompanied by provincial food Minister Zahir Shah Toru and MPAs Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Zarshad Khan and Amir Farzan Khan here Thursday. Superintendent Jail Najamul Hasan Abbasi welcomed the visiting guests.
Speaking on the occasion, the SACM said that the government was working to install solar power system in all provincial jails to mitigate impact of load shedding.
He further said the marketing of the products made by the inmates would be digitized, providing them with opportunities to earn income while incarcerated.
The SACM highlighted the success of products made in various provincial prisons, including marble products, furniture, Swati shawls, and handicrafts, which were showcased at the Folk Heritage Expo in Islamabad.
He also announced that prisoners who complete skill training programs will receive TEVTA certificates and diplomas. Moreover, the government plans to extend amnesty on educational degrees to diploma holders in various skills and necessary legal amendments will be made soon.
