KP Govt Airlifts 1500kg Medicines To Upper Kurram
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched another shipment of 1500 kg of medicines to Upper Kurram via helicopter, stated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday.
The CM emphasized his personal supervision of all relief activities in Kurram, ensuring that essential supplies were promptly delivered according to the needs of the affected areas.
A total of 1,500 kilograms of medicines were being sent to Parachinar via helicopter, he announced, with the shipment handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar.
The consignment included antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and medicines specifically for children, ensuring comprehensive medical aid to the region.
CM Gandapur further assured that until ground access to Kurram was restored, medicines and other essential supplies would continue to be delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter.
He also stated that additional supplies, as per the requirements of the area, would be sent in phases to ensure ongoing relief efforts.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three persons arrested for thrashing teacher36 seconds ago
-
KP Govt airlifts 1500kg medicines to upper Kurram41 seconds ago
-
Mayor condemns use of force against protesting employees44 seconds ago
-
Diver dies as tractor falls into River Indus46 seconds ago
-
Global Education Day observed at Government Superior Science College11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews health department’s monthly performance11 minutes ago
-
Muqam chairs inter-ministerial & inter provincial coordination meeting to review preparation for Kas ..21 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for collective commitment on solid waste management31 minutes ago
-
E&T Department announces property tax reforms31 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park amid snow leopard migration due to ..41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends Pakistani Community's services in US41 minutes ago
-
Three-day food, cultural festival highlights child protection initiatives51 minutes ago