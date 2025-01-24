Open Menu

KP Govt Airlifts 1500kg Medicines To Upper Kurram

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

KP Govt airlifts 1500kg medicines to upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched another shipment of 1500 kg of medicines to Upper Kurram via helicopter, stated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday.

The CM emphasized his personal supervision of all relief activities in Kurram, ensuring that essential supplies were promptly delivered according to the needs of the affected areas.

A total of 1,500 kilograms of medicines were being sent to Parachinar via helicopter, he announced, with the shipment handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar.

The consignment included antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and medicines specifically for children, ensuring comprehensive medical aid to the region.

CM Gandapur further assured that until ground access to Kurram was restored, medicines and other essential supplies would continue to be delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter.

He also stated that additional supplies, as per the requirements of the area, would be sent in phases to ensure ongoing relief efforts.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

2 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

2 hours ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

3 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

3 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

4 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

4 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

4 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

5 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan