KP Govt airlifts 1500kg medicines to upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched another shipment of 1500 kg of medicines to Upper Kurram via helicopter, stated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday.

The CM emphasized his personal supervision of all relief activities in Kurram, ensuring that essential supplies were promptly delivered according to the needs of the affected areas.

A total of 1,500 kilograms of medicines were being sent to Parachinar via helicopter, he announced, with the shipment handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar.

The consignment included antibiotics, syrups, painkillers, and medicines specifically for children, ensuring comprehensive medical aid to the region.

CM Gandapur further assured that until ground access to Kurram was restored, medicines and other essential supplies would continue to be delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter.

He also stated that additional supplies, as per the requirements of the area, would be sent in phases to ensure ongoing relief efforts.

