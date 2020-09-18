(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Friday said the provincial government has almost completed process to give five percent quota to minorities' students in all public sector universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Friday said the provincial government has almost completed process to give five percent quota to minorities' students in all public sector universities of the province.

Presiding over a meeting here to review implementation of minorities' quota, he said that two percent quota is being observed by colleges while soon the 5 percent quota would be implemented by universities.

He said for the first time in the history of the country the PTI government allocated two percent quota for minorities to get higher education which is indeed a pride for the provincial government.

He said PTI got approved a resolution from the provincial assembly for minorities' quota in educational institutions and this is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Earlier the meeting reviewed the implementation of minorities quota in new admissions in colleges and universities. On the occasion the CM's aide took notice of social media complaints and directed the department to look into the matters and address the grievances of complainants.

The meeting was attended by MPA Roi Kumar and Sardar Sahib Singh besides high officials of the line departments.