UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt All Set To Give 5 Percent Quota To Minorities In Public Sector Universities: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:09 PM

KP Govt all set to give 5 percent quota to minorities in public sector universities: CM's aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Friday said the provincial government has almost completed process to give five percent quota to minorities' students in all public sector universities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Wazirzada Friday said the provincial government has almost completed process to give five percent quota to minorities' students in all public sector universities of the province.

Presiding over a meeting here to review implementation of minorities' quota, he said that two percent quota is being observed by colleges while soon the 5 percent quota would be implemented by universities.

He said for the first time in the history of the country the PTI government allocated two percent quota for minorities to get higher education which is indeed a pride for the provincial government.

He said PTI got approved a resolution from the provincial assembly for minorities' quota in educational institutions and this is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Earlier the meeting reviewed the implementation of minorities quota in new admissions in colleges and universities. On the occasion the CM's aide took notice of social media complaints and directed the department to look into the matters and address the grievances of complainants.

The meeting was attended by MPA Roi Kumar and Sardar Sahib Singh besides high officials of the line departments.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Provincial Assembly Social Media All From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases reported; two schools closed in Que ..

47 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of Ferozwala minor ass ..

48 seconds ago

US, NATO Will Be Responsible for Possible Escalati ..

50 seconds ago

Libyan Petroleum Facilities Guard Authorizes Oil P ..

51 seconds ago

Chohan calls opposition's APC as corruption confer ..

53 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 18 Sep 2020

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.