ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated more than seven billion rupees for enhancing facilities in major public sector hospitals of Peshawar.

A spokesman of health department said the amount will be spent on improving facilities at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hyderabad Medical Complex, Lady Reading Hospital and Institute of Kidney Diseases Peshawar, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, Sehat Sahulat programme will be extended to the entire province to provide free medical treatment to public.