KP Govt allocates 0.5 percent job quota for transgenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has officially allocated a 0.5 percent quota for transgender individuals in all jobs up to scale 15.

A letter of the Establishment Department issued here said that the government has amended the KP Civil Servants Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer Rules, 1989, to include this provision.

It said that a new sub-clause has been added to Rule 10, ensuring that transgender individuals registered with the Social Welfare Department would have reserved seats in government jobs.

The quota ensures that for every 200 appointments, one position would be designated for transgender candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the amendments were approved by the provincial cabinet some time ago, and the official announcement has now been made.

This initiative aimed to promote inclusivity and provide equal opportunities to the transgender community in KP.

