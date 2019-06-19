KP Govt allocates a record 20bn for Sports, Tourism for next fiscal year-2019-20

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):The government of KP has allocated a record of Rs. 20 billion for a total of 75 schemes of Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Culture and Youth Affairs including 43 ongoing and 32 new schemes for the next fiscal year-2019-20.

Presenting budget-2019-20 in the Provincial Assembly, Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said the top priority of the govt is promotion of tourism sector and sports. He said for tourism Rs 3.7 billion allocated for tourism promotion and destinations development through World Bank assisted under KITE program.

He disclosed that Rs. 1 billion has been earmarked for tourism roads in the Malakand and Hazara divisions and for promotion of unexplored tourist spots and Rs. 150m for access to Sheikh Badin tourist site in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Rs.300m for various tourism activities across the province, construction of recreational park at Hund Swabi, Rs 500m for Development of 1000 playing facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 350m for establishment and up-gradation of 7 sports complexes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 70m for promotion of hockey and squash throughout the province and establishment of the tourism police were the other projects enlisted in ADP.

Provincial Finance Minister said that a total of Rs. 3806.000m has been allocated for 43 ongoing and Rs. 2090.240m for 32 new schemes. There are 43 ongoing schemes for which Rs. 3806.000m has been allocated and 32 new schemes with an allocation of Rs. 2090.240m, thus the aggregated total reached to Rs. 5896.240m. In the 43 ongoing schemes Rs. 3806.000m allocated wherein it has multi-purpose gigantic sports projects from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, tourism projects and projects for youth affairs. He said, despite financial crunch facing by the government, it has introducing 32 new schemes with an allocation of Rs. 2090.240m.

Besides this there is a separate allocation of Rs. 5.5bn for the merged tribal districts for the development of sports infrastructure and Rs. 5.5bn has been allocated for the construction of 1000 grounds at Tehsil and District levels. Out of the total 5.5bn Rs. 2.2bn would be spend in the year-2019-20 in the first phase and similarly in the second phase Rs. 2.3bn would be spend in 2020-21.

In the overall break, the department of archeology would get Rs. 433.052m for the total 15 schemes including 13 ongoing and two new schemes. Rs. 418.052m has been allocated for 13 ongoing schemes and Rs. 1600 allocated for two new schemes.

The department of Culture would get Rs. 200m for five schemes including two ongoing schemes with an allocation of Rs. 145.

000 million and Rs. 55.000m for three new schemes. A record increase has also been made in the sports budget that touches Rs. 6 billion. A total of 2157.937m allocated for 33 different schemes including 19 ongoing schemes with an allocation of Rs. 1740.697m, and Rs. 417.240m allocated for 14 new schemes.

For the next fiscal year a total of Rs. 2865.251m earmarked for a total 20 different ongoing and new schemes with Rs. 1302.251m for eight ongoing projects and Rs. 1563.000m for 12 new schemes. The youth affairs Directorate would get Rs. 240.000m for a total of two schemes � on is ongoing and the other is new. Rs. 200.000m allocated for the ongoing projects and for one new scheme, Rs. 40.000 million allocated respectively.

The Shiekh Badin tourism site would cost Rs. 417m, formulation and implementation of Marketing mix strategy for tourist destination in KP Rs. 25m, establishment of Tourism Complex at Peshawar Rs. 80m, Construction of Recreational Park at Hund Swabi Rs. 90m, holding of important tourism festivals in KP Rs. 100m, small scale tourism promotion activities in KP Rs. 80m, development of entertainment areas and establishment of recreational facilities for promotion of tourism in KP Rs. 100m, strengthening of planning cell of tourism and sports department Rs. 30m, establishment of Sports Complex in Karak Rs. 300m, establishment of Academic Sports Degree Awarding Discipline at Islamia College Peshawar Rs. 10.000 million, Establishment of 2 Sports Stadium (1 for UCs and one for UCs in Peshawar Rs. 250m, up-gradation of Peshawar Sports Complex, Qayyum Stadium Rs. 480m, establishment of Sports Stadium near GT Road around UC Chamkani/Lala Kallay, Peshawar Rs. 132.760 million, establishment and Rehabilitation and up-gradation of Sports facilities in District Mardan Rs. 415m, construction of multi-purpose International standard Indoor Gym in PK-21 District Buner Rs. 180m and establishment of Hockey turf at Swat Rs. 80m.

The govt has allocated Rs. 2.5 billion for roads development of tourism sites in Malakand, Rs. 2.4 billion for Hazara and establishment of Female Indoor Sports facilities at Divisional Headquarters in KP Rs. 600.000 million. The motor-sports arena would be developed at cost of Rs. 96.000 million as the total project would cost Rs. 8.106.469 million on these ongoing project.

The tourism has some key projects for the promotion of tourism sector as declared by the govt to be in its top most priority along with sports and youth affairs. Main focus has been given for the approach roads to the tourism sites likewise a road approach to Shiekh Badin tourist site the govt has allocated Rs. 417.000 m.