KP Govt allocates funds for scholarship, marriage grant for minorities: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said the provincial government has taken several measures for welfare of minorities including allocation of funds for scholarships, marriage grant and for starting small businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said the provincial government has taken several measures for welfare of minorities including allocation of funds for scholarships, marriage grant and for starting small businesses.

Talking to a delegation of National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities here at his office, he said the government would soon start separate housing societies for minorities in different districts of the province.

He said that two percent and five percent quota has already been allocated at colleges and government jobs respectively for minorities communities, adding that the quota is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Wazir said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is committed to utilize all available resources for welfare and prosperity of the minorities.

He said the provincial government as per the directives of Chief Minister has chalked out a comprehensive strategy for protection and implementation of minorities' rights in the province.

The delegation comprising social activities for minorities from Peshawar Haroon Sarabadiyal, Khalid Shahzad and Asif Aqeel from Lahore and Romana Bashir from Islamabad expressed gratitude to the provincial government for taking keen interest in resolving issues of minorities and taking steps for their welfare.