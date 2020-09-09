UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allocates Funds For Scholarship, Marriage Grant For Minorities: Wazirzada

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

KP Govt allocates funds for scholarship, marriage grant for minorities: Wazirzada

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said the provincial government has taken several measures for welfare of minorities including allocation of funds for scholarships, marriage grant and for starting small businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada Wednesday said the provincial government has taken several measures for welfare of minorities including allocation of funds for scholarships, marriage grant and for starting small businesses.

Talking to a delegation of National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities here at his office, he said the government would soon start separate housing societies for minorities in different districts of the province.

He said that two percent and five percent quota has already been allocated at colleges and government jobs respectively for minorities communities, adding that the quota is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Wazir said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is committed to utilize all available resources for welfare and prosperity of the minorities.

He said the provincial government as per the directives of Chief Minister has chalked out a comprehensive strategy for protection and implementation of minorities' rights in the province.

The delegation comprising social activities for minorities from Peshawar Haroon Sarabadiyal, Khalid Shahzad and Asif Aqeel from Lahore and Romana Bashir from Islamabad expressed gratitude to the provincial government for taking keen interest in resolving issues of minorities and taking steps for their welfare.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Marriage All From Government Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Al Ramz Capital announces its subscription to Al E ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

2 hours ago

Aqeel Dhedi, Shafiq Abbasi call on IPC minister

3 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

3 minutes ago

Search in MBKh Media Moscow Office Over Yukos Case ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.