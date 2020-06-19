UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allocates Funds To Provide Tablets To School Teachers For Online Education

Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated funds in the fiscal year budget 2020-21 for provision of Tablets to school teachers for online education and classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated funds in the fiscal year budget 2020-21 for provision of Tablets to school teachers for online education and classes.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Finance in the budget speech who said the decision was taken in view of the situation that emerged in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that cash amount would be provided to teachers for purchase of Tablets.

He said that during the fiscal year 1210 schools would be uplifted, 300 new schools would be constructed and 534 are being upgraded.

In order to meet the demand of teachers as many as 21000 new inductions would be made while 3,0000 additional AEDOs would also be appointed to improve the standard of schools and quality of education.

The provincial government would launch literacy campaign in more then 13000 schools to improve the enrollment process.

