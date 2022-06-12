UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Allocates Hefty Amount In Budget 2022-23 For Development, Prosperity: Urmar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KP govt allocates hefty amount in budget 2022-23 for development, prosperity: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Mohammad Ishtiaq Umar has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated hefty amount in upcoming budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 to achieve the objectives of prosperous society.

Talking with two different delegations of Chamkani and Mian Gujar village here Sunday, the minister said that the PTI government believed in practical politics and all the developmental projects would be completed by implementing a comprehensive strategy. He said that the network of uplift schemes would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

On the occasion, the provincial minister listened to the problems being faced by the delegations and issued directives to concerned authorities to resolve them on priority basis.

He urged the people to cooperate with the provincial government for the development of the country so that more people-friendly projects can be completed as per their aspirations.

The provincial minister said that the establishment of a corruption free society, provision of generous services and green Pakistan were the targets of the incumbent government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

7 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

16 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.