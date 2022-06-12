KP govt allocates hefty amount in budget 2022-23 for development, prosperity: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Mohammad Ishtiaq Umar has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated hefty amount in upcoming budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 to achieve the objectives of prosperous society.

Talking with two different delegations of Chamkani and Mian Gujar village here Sunday, the minister said that the PTI government believed in practical politics and all the developmental projects would be completed by implementing a comprehensive strategy. He said that the network of uplift schemes would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

On the occasion, the provincial minister listened to the problems being faced by the delegations and issued directives to concerned authorities to resolve them on priority basis.

He urged the people to cooperate with the provincial government for the development of the country so that more people-friendly projects can be completed as per their aspirations.

The provincial minister said that the establishment of a corruption free society, provision of generous services and green Pakistan were the targets of the incumbent government.