KP Govt allocates over Rs5b for promotion of tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than rupees five billion for promotion of tourism in the province.

A spokesman of Tourism Department said that rupees three point seven billion will be spent on developing tourists' resorts.

Similarly, rupees one hundred million will be spent on establishing tourism police.

The spokesman said it will help in boosting the socio-economic condition of the province.