KP Govt Allocates Over Rs5b For Promotion Of Tourism

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:57 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.According to media reports a spokesman of Tourism Department said that three point seven billion rupees will be spent on developing tourists' resorts

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated more than five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.According to media reports a spokesman of Tourism Department said that three point seven billion rupees will be spent on developing tourists' resorts.

Similarly, one hundred million rupees will be spent on establishing tourism police.The spokesman said it will help in boosting the socio-economic condition of the province.

