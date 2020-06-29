UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allocates Record Development Budget In Challenging Situation: Jhagra

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said the provincial government has allocated record development budget despite challenging economic situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said the provincial government has allocated record development budget despite challenging economic situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to KP CM aide on Mineral Arif Ahmedzai and MPA Arbab Wasim here at his office, he said that KP government's per capita development budget was more then the budget of other provinces.

He said due to the corona pandemic the country was facing economic challenges and it was the priority of the government to provide best healthcare facilities to masses in this hour of health emergency.

Jhagra suggested that if the government expenditures were cut short the amount could be spent on developmental schemes that could create job opportunities. He said the government was paying attention to those people who don't have a permanent source of income.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Mineral Arbab Wasim and Pakhtun Yar appreciated the finance minister for presenting a tax free budget in challenging circumstances.

