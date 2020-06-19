UrduPoint.com
KP Govt. Allocates Rs. 124 Bn To Develop Healthcare System In Settled, Merged Districts

Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Khyber Government has allocated a record amount of Rs. 124 billion for provision of healthcare facilities in both settled and newly merged districts in financial year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Government has allocated a record amount of Rs. 124 billion for provision of healthcare facilities in both settled and newly merged districts in financial year 2020-21.

Provincial finance minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech on Friday said that the allocation for settled areas has been increased to Rs 105.9 billion as compared to Rs. 87 billion in last year adding that objective of the government is to ensure provision of equipment and medicine in each and every hospital of the province and availability of doctors.

He said that every family of KP would be provided Sehat Insaf Card for which Rs. 10 billion have been allocated. He said that contract would be reached in one month and KP would become first province where universal health coverage would be available to every family.

Jhagra said that Rs 36 billion have been allocated for MTIs of which Rs 26 billion is current budget of these facilities, Rs 4 billion for completion of important projects while Rs 6 billion has been put aside for 'On Demand Fund' that would be used to improve system in major hospitals.

He said that some important projects would be initiated under ADP to address shortage of infrastructure and staff in Basic and Rural Health Units, Teshil and District Headquarters Hospitals. He said that the allocation for medicine purchase has been increased from Rs. 2.5 billion to Rs. 4 billion adding Rs one billion has been allocated for waste management.

Apart of health budget, Rs 24 billion have been earmarked for Additional Emergency Fund that would be utilized for corona expenses, relief package to martyrs , purchase of protective equipment and assistance of poor families under Ehsas Program. Rs. 15 billion of the allocation would be given to settled area while Rs. 9 billion would be used in merged districts.

