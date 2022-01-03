KP Govt allocates Rs 1.45bln for welfare of minorities: PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday was informed that the provincial government was taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities to minorities at their door step and a hefty amount of Rs 1.45 billion was allocated in this regard.

Responding the Question of Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Wazir Zada during the question hour, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada said an amount of Rs 9 million has been allocated for Shamshanghat, Rs 12million for a graveyard for Christian community and Rs7.5 million for the purchase of cemetery for Christian community in Kohat.

Similarly, Rs5 million, Rs 5 million and 7.5mn have also been allocated for purchase of land for graveyard in district Dir Lower, Swabi and Mardan respectively for the minorities community.

He further said that Rs3.5mn has been allocated for Shamshanghat in district Hungu, Rs3 million for Nowshera and Rs7 million each for graveyard in district Lower Chitral and Swat.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP directed Commissioner Bannu to send a report regarding funds allocation and expenditure of Commerce and Industries Department at North Waziristan and personally submit it within three-day.

Earlier, Leader of the opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that law and order situation in KP especially in southern district was going worst so the government should take notice.

He said that power and gas load shedding has become a routine matter for the people of KP while inflation has made life miserable for common man.

He said the treasury members did not take KP Assembly proceedings seriously even the minister did not attend to answer the questions of opposition legislators.

Meanwhile, the speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani got annoyed over unscheduled power load shedding during the proceeding of the assembly and directed to summon PESCO chief and forced him to sit in assembly gallery for three hours as punishment.

The chair deferred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deserving Artists Welfare Endowment Fund Bill, 2021 due to absence of the concerned minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceeding till 1400 hours on Tuesday.