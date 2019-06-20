KP Govt allocates Rs 1.80 bln for billion tree project: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar Thursday said the government has allocated Rs 1.80 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 for billion tree tsunami project.

Talking to a delegation from PK-69 Peshawar here at his office, he said the provincial government was committed to make KP province clean and green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and for the purpose all the available resources would be utilized.

He said the provincial government has presented a people friendly budget despite challenging financial situation and included as many as 394 new schemes in annual development program.

He said that Rs 802.2 million has been allocated for Peshawar zoo that would include employees' salaries, allowance.

He said the provincial government was taking sincere steps for welfare of masses, adding that past corrupt politicians were being brought to justice.