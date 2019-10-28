KP govt allocates Rs 22 bln for education development in erstwhile Fata

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash here Monday said that Rs 22 billion were allocated for development of education in erstwhile Fata.

Addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister's adviser on merged areas here, Ziaullah Bangash said it was for the first time that such a huge amount were allocated for education in merged areas.

Out of these huge amount, he said, Rs 4 billion were released for all merged districts. He said Rs 400 million would be spent on purchase of schools bags and stationary to help students. He said recruitment of 4,733 teachers for merged areas were approved.

The adviser said boundary walls, additional class rooms and wash rooms were being constructed in merged tribal districts.

He said government accorded highest priorities for promotion of sports in merged areas and has released Rs 230 million for construction of sports grounds in schools in erstwhile Fata.

The adviser said that Rs 4 billion would be spent on infrastructure development and other services and teachers, parents, Ulema and elders would be included in Parents Teachers Council.

Zia said 854 schools were ready for inauguration that would help provide quality infrastructure to students.

He said proposals for recruitment on 4733 new vacancies have been sent. He said educational testimonials of 228 teachers are being checked, adding 128 ghost teachers were removed from service. He said Internal Monitoring Unit (IMU) are monitoring attendance of teachers.

CM adviser for merged areas, Ajmal Wazir said the government has accelerated work on development of tribal districts after its merger in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and were holding open katcheries for quick resolutions of people's problems.

He said government was making special focus on development of tribal districts with special focus on education, health, water and infrastructure development and record allocations were made in the budget to speed pace of uplift.