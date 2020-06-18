KP Govt allocates Rs. 2915.373 for Sports, Tourism, Youth Affairs, Culture & Archaeology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs 2915.373 million for Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Youth Affairs in the Annual Budget for the year 2020-21 and out of the total Rs. 2.9 billion sports would get Rs. 1.58 billion.

The amount has been earmarked for 85 projects of these departments in which 68 ongoing schemes and 17 new schemes including Rs. 184.083 million for 16 projects of Archaeology, Rs. 15.000 million for two projects of Culture, Rs. 1581.779 million for 27 ongoing projects of sports, Rs. 788.501 million for 21 ongoing projects of Tourism and Rs. 788.501 million for Youth Affairs.

When contacted Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak he appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for not dropping a single project in a total of 17 news schemes of the sports proposed by Directorate of Sports KP.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that despite great financial hardship, the Chief Minister KP also fulfilled his promises by including New A-class Category Sports Stadia's (ground with international standard facilities) at Tank, Kalam, Lakki Marwat, Chitral and Tahkal Peshawar besides allocating of Rs. 500 million for up gradation of all facilities including cricket ground in Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Another silent feature of the sports budget for the year-2020-21 Rs. 830 million allocated for the up gradation of all existing facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would benefit and help the Directorate Sports KP for overall promotion of sports in the province, Asfandyar Khan informed.

He said the entire world is facing financial crunch due to this coronavirus pandemic and we are hopeful the things would again come to normal as far as sports activities in the province are concerned. He said Rs. 345 million has also been allocated for the ongoing 1000 grounds facilities in KP including merged tribal areas. He informed that work on the laying of artificial hockey turf in historical Islamia College and laying of Tartan Track (Artificial Athletic Tracks) in Bannu Sports Complex have already kicked off.

He said there are allocations for the Talent Hunt Schemes as well besides purchase of sports equipment and sports activities including U21 Games in which a record female and male players participated.

He said there are some token allocations as well for the new projects instead of dropping them but after the improvement of KP govt financial position, these projects would be taken as proposed that include laying of artificial hockey turfs, synthetics courts for Tennis, Tartan Track for Athletics as proposed in all regional headquarters across the province.

The govt has allocated Rs 40,000 million for the two ongoing projects of the Youth Affairs while Rs 1.001 million has been allocated for two new culture schemes, Rs 0.009 million for 9 new sports projects and Rs 305,000 million for six new tourism projects. Rs. 200.00 million for Sports Complex in Lakki Marwat, Rs. 500.00 Million for up gradation of Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar, Rs. 150,000 for establishment of Sports Stadium in Tehkal Peshawar, Rs. 250.00 for Renovation of Grassy Ground Swat and Rs. 0.250.00 for developing multi-purse ground in Kalam, Rs. 250.00 Million for construction of Sports Complex in District Chitral, Rs. 200,000 million for construction of Sports Complex in District Tank, Rs. 100,000 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports Talent Hunt Program, Rs. 500,000 million for repair and rehabilitation of sports equipment, improvement of Mahu Dhan Lake Swat Rs. 100,000 million for wide tourist destination in Alai, Rs. 100,000 million for improvement and rehabilitation of tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs. 200,000 million for improvement and rehabilitation of KPCTA and regional offices, Rs. 700,000 million in Tourism and Culture sector. Rs 300,000 million has been allocated for holding various events and Rs 300,000 million for development of camping pods sites and rest houses, Rs 200,000 million has been allocated for construction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural Complex and Rs 200,000 million for Human Treasures.