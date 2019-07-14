KP govt allocates Rs 36bln for promoting education in tribal districts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated Rs. 36 billion for promotion of education in tribal districts during current financial year.

The spokesman of provincial government while talking to Radio Pakistan said more than 700,000 scholarships would be awarded to students to check dropout ratio in school.

Similarly, five-hundred playing areas would be constructed in schools besides setting up400 science and IT laboratories in these districts, he added.

He said that vacant posts in schools in tribal districts would be filled at the earliest.